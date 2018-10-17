Loneliness: Why Is It So Prevalent and What Can Be Done?

A number of recent studies point to an epidemic of loneliness in our country – with significant health and social impacts. A recent AARP foundation report found that 35% of people over 45 are lonely. Another report commissioned by CIGNA, found that almost half of those 18-22 years old feel lonely. What does it mean to be lonely? How does it differ from solitude? And what can be done to help?

Guests: Jeffrey J Aalberg, MD, Family Medicine, Maine HealthJeanette Andonian, MSW, PhD, LCSW, Associate Professor, Director, School of Social Work, University of Southern MaineLenard Kaye, Professor of Social Work, University of Maine; Director of UMaine Center on AgingMeghan Reedy, Program Officer, Maine Humanities Council

