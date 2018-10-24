Maine AG's Office Supporting Medicaid Expansion Lawsuit Against LePage Administration

The Maine Attorney General's Office is supporting a lawsuit accusing the LePage administration of breaking the law by blocking Medicaid expansion.

That's according to the Portland Press Herald, which reports that Attorney General Janet Mills has recused herself from the suit while running for governor.

Maine Equal Justice Partners filed the initial suit which stems from their claim that the Department of Health and Human Services has created "unnecessary roadblocks" to enacting voter-approved Medicaid expansion.

The LePage administration argues it cannot enact the expansion until Maine's Legislature provides full funding. The Attorney General Office's brief says there are funds available to begin the expansion.

A Superior Court Justice will hear oral arguments in the suit Nov. 7.