Maine Announces Emergency Measures After Fatal Deer Disease Discovered In Quebec

Maine wildlife officials today announced emergency rules intended to protect deer and moose herds from Chronic Wasting Disease, a fatal neurological illness recently discovered in a deer herd in Quebec.

“Chronic Wasting Disease is the most serious threat facing our deer and moose populations in modern times,” says Maine Wildlife Commissioner Chandler Woodcock, in a statement. “Unchecked, this disease could devastate Maine’s deer and moose populations, and ravage Maine’s hunting and wildlife watching economy.”

Chronic Wasting Disease – or CWD – is caused by a mutant protein called a prion which results in brain lesions. There is no treatment, vaccine or resistance to the illness, Woodcock says, and it’s always fatal for white-tailed deer, moose and other cervids, such as elk and caribou.

Woodcock says infected animals can shed the prions into the environment, where they can bind to soil and remain infectious for years. Eradicating the prions once they appear is nearly impossible, he says.

To keep the disease out of Maine, the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is banning any imports of cervid carcasses or parts into the state – with some exceptions, including boned-out meat that’s properly identified and labeled.

It’s also now illegal to transport cervid carcasses and parts through Maine to somewhere else, with the exception of New Hampshire.

Department officials are also asking hunters to stop using urine-based deer lures or scents, which can introduce the disease into soil, where it can lay dormant for years before infecting a herd. They are also urging members of the public to report any deer that appear to be sick, weak or starving, and to avoid feeding deer, which can attract deer from far away, increasing the likelihood of spreading the illness.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is concern that CWD could affect humans who eat meat from an infected animal, though no proof of such transmission has been documented.

Other prion-related diseases include so-called “mad cow” disease and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. A world-wide effort has been underway for decades to prevent prion diseases from entering the food chain.