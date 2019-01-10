Maine To Change 'Open For Business' Sign To 'Welcome Home'

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine is moving forward with plans to replace its "Open for Business'' highway sign with one that reads: "Welcome Home.''

It's part of Democrat Gov. Janet Mills' push to attract a more diverse population, including immigrants and young people, to the aging, rural state.



Maine Turnpike Authority Executive Director Peter Mills said Wednesday that Maine is designing a replacement for the sign that greets drivers entering the state on the Maine turnpike in Kittery. He said it will take roughly three weeks to replace the old sign once a new design is finalized. The old sign was put up by Mills' predecessor.



Peter Mills, who is also the governor's brother, says the new sign will incorporate the governor's suggested slogan and may simply read: "Maine: Welcome Home.''