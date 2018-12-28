Maine Considers Changes To Bear Hunt As Population Expands

AUGUSTA, Maine - Wildlife officials in Maine say it's possible the state's bear hunt could be expanded to try to prevent the population of the animals from growing even more.



Maine has the largest population of black bears on the East Coast, with more than 35,000 animals. Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesman Mark Latti says the bear hunt could be changed to try to better manage the population.



Latti tells WGME-TV that could mean increasing the number of animals a hunter's allowed to take, or possibly increasing or shortening the length of the season.



Maine hunters are currently allowed to take two bears per year - one by hunting and one by trapping. The season typically begins in late August and ends around Thanksgiving. Most hunting takes place in August and September.