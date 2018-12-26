Maine Court Suspends License Of Unsuccessful GOP Candidate For District Attorney

Auburn attorney Seth Carey, who ran unsuccessfully for district attorney in Oxford, Franklin and Androscoggin counties while his law license was suspended, will be unable to practice law for the next three years.

Seth Carey, right, speaks with his attorney, Jim Howaniec in August 2018
Credit Susan Sharon / Maine Public

A superior court judge has found that Carey violated rules of professional conduct by engaging in unlawful sexual contact and tampering with a witness. Carey had been under a previous discipline order when he campaigned for DA earlier this year. The judge ordered Carey to undergo treatment for a personality disorder and suspended him once again.

Jim Howaniec is Carey's attorney.

"We just think that this is a good person, a good man, who has some untreated mental health issues, and we're hoping that, moving forward, he can get the treatment that he needs and become a successful attorney," Howaniec said.

Howaniec said that his client denies the allegations of sexual assault, and has not yet decided whether he will appeal his suspension to the Maine Supreme Court.

"As far as what we intend to do moving forward we have, I believe, 21 days to decide whether we're going to appeal the decision to the Maine Supreme Court,” says Howaniec. “Of course, we have to be cautious moving forward on that issue because when you appeal you can get a better result or you can also get a worse result."

The Board of Overseers of the Bar had been seeking Carey's disbarment, a step reserved for “exceptionally egregious cases." Carey has received disciplinary sanctions on three prior occasions, but because he has acknowledged that he has a mental health problem, the judge said he should be given an opportunity to address it.

In his order, Justice Thomas Warren said one of the most problematic of Carey's violations was that he ran for district attorney in Oxford, Franklin and Androscoggin counties while his law license was suspended, which Warren said could be characterized as a "serious misrepresentation to voters."

Judge Rules DA Candidate Violated Several Bar Rules

By Sep 25, 2018
Maine Public staff

PORTLAND, Maine - A judge has ruled a Republican candidate for district attorney in Maine violated several state bar rules, including unlawful conduct stemming from unwanted sexual advances.

Disbarment Hearing Begins For District Attorney Candidate Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

By Aug 15, 2018
Susan Sharon / Maine Public

Seth Carey, an attorney and Republican candidate for district attorney in Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin Counties, is fighting for the right to continue to practice law after a former client accused him of sexual misconduct and assault.

His Law License Is Suspended, But Republican Seth Carey Still Won A Maine DA Primary

By Jun 13, 2018
Susan Sharon / Maine Public

One surprise in Tuesday's election that may have gone under the radar is the unofficial victory of Seth Carey in the Republican race for the district attorney nomination in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford Counties. Carey's apparent win is unusual for several reasons, including the fact that his law license is currently suspended.