Maine DEP Looks To Boost Composting, Recycling

FALMOUTH, Maine - The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is awarding a half dozen grants to try to expand composting and recycling programs around the state.

The state wants to use the grants to prevent excess waste from being disposed when it could be reused. The six grants amount to $88,000 and are part of a first-time DEP effort to address waste management in new ways.



One of the grants will go to the town of Falmouth to conduct a pilot project about increasing the convenience of collection drop-off sites for food scraps. The University of Maine at Presque Isle is also getting a grant to establish a composting program on campus.



Other grants are going to farms, a solid waste facility and the Maine Resource Recovery Association.