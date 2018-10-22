Maine Directs Much Of Emergency Opioid Money To Treatment

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine has directed most of the first wave of federal emergency money to target the opioid crisis on treatment, similar to other states that didn't expanded Medicaid.

An analysis by The Associated Press found states are taking very different approaches to spending their initial allotments under the 21st Century Cures Act grant program. Seven states that expanded Medicaid under President Obama's health overhaul directed less to treatment than non-expansion states, partly because the insurance program already covers addiction treatment.



Maine was awarded $1.4 million, and ranked fifth in the nation for how much it allocated to treatment services: 81. 9 percent.



In 2017, Maine spent 40 percent, or $585,462, on treatment and prevention. Maine didn't spend any funds on recovery or administration.



Maine ranked 8th in 2017 for opioid overdoses.