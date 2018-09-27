Maine Hospital Seeks To Build 6-Story Building

Maine Medical Center in Portland is seeking to build a six-story building in the city's West End as part of a $525 million expansion project.

The Portland Press Herald reports the hospital's application filed Tuesday with the city Planning Board details a 265,000-square-foot building that will be built at the current location of a parking garage.

The building will include private patient rooms and cardiovascular rooms, and it will have a main entrance that will make it easier for visitors to access the complex.

The hospital plans to start construction on the building in 2020 if it receives Planning Board approval.

Jeff Levine, director of the city's Planning and Urban Development Department, says a public hearing on the proposal will likely take place in December or early 2019.