Maine Law Professors Sign Letter Opposing Kavanaugh Appointment

Eight University of Maine Law professors are among the more than 1,700 educators who have signed on to a letter urging senators not to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. The letter appeared in the New York Times as an opinion piece on Wednesday.

In the letter, the professors say they have different views about Kavanaugh's qualifications. But they say in his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, Kavanaugh "displayed a lack of judicial temperament that would be disqualifying for any court, and certainly for elevation to the highest court of this land."

But the professors also say that Kavanaugh displayed the impartiality he'd need to sit on the Supreme Court.

Christine Suzanne Davik, aProfessor of Law at the University of Maine School of Law; Thea Johnson, an Associate Professor at the University of Maine School of Law; Lois R. Lupica, a Maine Law Foundation Professor of Law at the University of Maine School of Law; Anthony Moffa, a Visiting Associate Professor of Law at the University of Maine School of Law; Peter Pitegoff, a Professor of Law at University of Maine School of Law; Alison Rieser, aProfessor Emerita at the University of Maine School of Law; Deirdre M. Smith, a Professor of Law and Director of the Cumberland Legal Aid Clinic at University of Maine School of Law; and Jennifer Wriggins, aSumner T. Bernstein Professor of Law from the University of Maine School of Law all signed the letter.