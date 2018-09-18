Maine Man Says Betty Crocker Measuring Spoons Made Him Sick

WATERVILLE, Maine - A Maine man is suing Betty Crocker and its parent company, claiming the company's red measuring spoons made him sick.

WGME-TV reports Greg Violette claims the Betty Crocker emblem on the two tablespoons came off as he used them to measure a mixture he eats daily. The Waterville resident says he became "very sick'' and that a doctor determined it was from the spoons. According to the lawsuit, Violette is seeking $250,000 in damages from Betty Crocker and its parent company, General Mills.



General Mills denies the spoons were "defective'' or "hazardous.'' The company has asked the case to be dismissed.



A General Mills spokesperson declined comment on pending litigation.

