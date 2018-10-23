Maine Officials Hope To Stop Beavers From Flooding Road

FARMINGDALE, Maine - Officials in a Maine town are trying to prevent beavers from flooding an important road.

Farmingdale Road Commissioner Steve Stratton says a "whole new breed of beavers'' arrived this summer, and the issue of the animals damming up water pipes have gotten worse. WABI-TV reports the beavers' dams are encroaching on landowners near the road.



Stratton says if the water gets up too high "which it has in the past'' the road would be flooded out and it would take major reconstruction efforts to fix it.



Stratton says he will continue work on keeping the water flowing properly, but says he will get a big help from the start of beaver trapping season next week.