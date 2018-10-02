Maine Ready To Start Planning For Bicentennial Celebration

PORTLAND, Maine — The commission charged with commemorating Maine’s upcoming bicentennial is ready to begin planning the celebration.

The Maine Bicentennial Commission chaired by Democratic state Sen. William Diamond will get the process started by unveiling the Maine200 official logo and slogan on Tuesday.

The event is being held at the Maine Historical Society in Portland.

Maine was part of Massachusetts until 1820.

It became the nation’s 23rd state following the Missouri Compromise that allowed Missouri to enter the Union as a slave-holding state and Maine as a free state.