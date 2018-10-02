Maine Says It's Reduced Welfare Penalties To $1.8 Million

Maine says it's largely avoided $28 million in federal penalties by making sure enough welfare recipients are working.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage's administration told lawmakers last week Maine only faces $1.8 million in fines for not meeting federal standards over the last decade.

Maine and other states have struggled to meet the federal work participation rate of at least 90 percent of two-parent households receiving federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. States must also show 50 percent of those receiving federal cash benefits are working.

States can reduce penalties. LePage's administration cited the looming fines when Maine privatized its welfare-to-work program in 2016.

Maine Equal Justice Partners senior policy analyst Joby Thoyalil said Maine is meeting federal standards by providing a small cash benefit to working families who receive food assistance.