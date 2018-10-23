Maine School Strengthens Partnership With Icelandic Colleges

PORTLAND, Maine - A Maine university has signed an agreement with a pair of Icelandic schools about collaborating on a new degree program in ocean food systems.

The University of New England says it signed the agreement with University of Akureyri and Holar University College at the Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik, Iceland.



The Maine school says the agreement outlines how the master's program in ocean food systems will align and collaborate with the Icelandic schools' programs in sustainable production and use of marine bioresources. University of New England says the agreement with create an "international learning environment for students enrolled in both Maine and Iceland.''



UNE says the agreement allows students in its program to work directly with Icelandic faculty. They will also be able to travel to Iceland.