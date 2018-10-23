Maine Secretary Of State Says Number Of Absentee Ballots On Track To Beat 2014

With two weeks to the election, nearly 97,000 Mainers have requested absentee ballots, and state officials expect that number will grow to match or exceed the 140,000 absentees from the last election for governor, in 2014.

“As we get into the last, you know, two weeks of the election cycle it’s going to be quite a flood I believe of absentee ballot requests and returns if history is any indicator,” says Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap.

The latest numbers indicate that nearly 30,000 Mainers have already sent in their absentee ballots to local cities and towns. As in past years, slightly more registered Democrats have requested ballots compared to Republicans.