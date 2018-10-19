Maine Town Needs To Reschedule Vote Over Signature Error

ORRINGTON, Maine - Residents of a Maine town were due to vote on a new police building, but officials say they will now have to reschedule the vote due to a signing error.

Residents were due to vote on Orrington's proposed new $3.5 million public safety building at a special town meeting Oct. 23. The Bangor Daily News reports interim Town Manager Andrew Fish said in a letter to residents Thursday that any vote taken at the meeting would not have been considered legal.



The issue was that the Board of Selectmen had not signed a warrant in accordance with state law, despite notifying all residents.



Selectmen will hold their regular meeting Oct. 22 and Fish says they will sign a new warrant.

