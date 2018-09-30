Maine TV Viewers Can Expect To See More Political Ads

Maine television viewers can expect to see an uptick in political advertising for the gubernatorial race ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the Democratic Party-backed political action committee A Better Maine reported spending almost $300,000 in ads opposing Republican Shawn Moody.

The Maine Republican Party reported spending almost $150,000 on ads opposing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Janet Mills.

The two sides spent lesser amounts supporting their candidates.

The latest state campaign finance reports show A Better Maine's total overall spending is about $1.8 million, and the Republican Party committee's to just over $650,000.

Total outside spending so far for the entire 2018 election cycle, which includes the primary, is just shy of $4 million, mostly by Democratic-backed groups.