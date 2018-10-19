Maine Unemployment Rate Rose Slightly In September

By 1 hour ago

AUGUSTA, Maine - Unemployment ticked up very slightly in the state of Maine in September.

The Maine Department of Labor says the unemployment rate rose from 3.2 percent in August to 3.3 percent last month. The rate is unchanged from a year ago, and it has also been below 4 percent for nearly three years.
 
The nationwide rate of 3.7 percent was down from 3.9 percent for August and 4.2 percent a year ago. The New England unemployment rate stayed the same at 3.6 percent. The highest rate in the region was in Connecticut, where it was 4.2 percent, and lowest in New Hampshire, where it was 2.7 percent.

Tags: 
unemployment

Related Content

Maine Unemployment Rate Rises For Third Straight Month

By Aug 17, 2018

Unemployment in Maine rose slightly in July for a third straight month.

The increases have been just .1 percent and still leave the state with a very low 3 percent jobless rate. This marks the 32nd consecutive month that the jobless rate was under 4 percent. That’s the longest such period on record.

The state labor department said Maine added 5,700 non-farm jobs in the past year. 5,400 of those were in the private sector. All told, the state has 628, non-farm payroll jobs with 527,900 in the private sector. Governments employ an estimated 100,600 Mainers.