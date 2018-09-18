Maine To Use New Web-Based System To Gather Hunting Data

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine wildlife managers are making it easier for hunters to register their big game animals with a new web-based system.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says the new system's running at tagging stations around the state. Department Commissioner Chandler Woodcock says the system will allow tagging stations and hunters to quickly register their animal.



Woodcock says one of the advantages of the new system will be to provide biologists and game wardens with real-time harvest data about game animals.



The system went into use on the first day of the bear season, Aug. 27. It replaces the old system of game registration booklets, which needed to be filled in by hand.



Maine has 215,000 licensed hunters. The new system will be available for fur tagging next year.