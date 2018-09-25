Major Player In Maine Health Changes Name, Rebrands

BREWER, Maine - One of the largest health care systems in Maine is rebranding. Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems says the system and member organizations that are affiliated with it are becoming Northern Light Health.

The system says the name change is meant to reflect its "evolution from individual locations with a regional focus to an integrated health delivery organization'' that serves the entire state.



The change goes into effect on Oct. 1.



EMHS member organizations include Mercy Hospital in Portland, Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and The Aroostook Medical Center in Presque Isle. It's one of the largest employers in the state.