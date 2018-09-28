Medicaid Battle Marches Forward And MEJP Drops Motion For Third Party Receiver

The group suing the LePage administration to force it to expand Medicaid has dropped a motion that sought the appointment of a third party receiver to take over implementation.

In Superior Court in Portland Friday, an attorney for Maine Equal Justice Partners told the judge that the issue has been resolved. That's because the state agreed to send a letter to the federal government acknowledging that Medicaid expansion is the subject of a lawsuit, and that the group suing the state thinks the start date of the program is July 2.

Robyn Merrill of Maine Equal Justice Partners says the start date is important so that people can be eligible for retroactive coverage.

"That submission mitigated our concerns, and so our focus really now is resolving this case in its entirety,” she says.

Superior Court judge Michaela Murphy will now decide whether Medicaid expansion can be implemented without funds appropriated by the legislature.