Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Expecting A Baby

The British royals announced today that Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry are expecting their first child, due in the spring.

The announcement ended rampant speculation in the British press, which had been breathless since Friday, when Markle attended Princess Eugenie of York's wedding and had the audacity to not button all the buttons on her coat.

The Daily Mail was on the case on Sunday, with the headline: "Meghan Markle sparks pregnancy rumours as she arrives in Australia carrying TWO purple folders in front of her stomach."

But of course the royals watchers are nothing if not adaptable. Now that the pregnancy is confirmed, they moved on to the next guessing game: what the baby will be named. Victoria, Albert, Arthur and Alice are early favorites, according to the bookmakers Ladbrokes.

Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, otherwise known as the Duchess and Duke of Sussex, married in May.

