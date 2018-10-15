Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen Dies At 65 By Barbara Campbell • 6 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Paul Allen greets NFL Hall of Famer and former Seahawk Kenny Easley as his number is retired at CenturyLink Field last year. Otto Greule Jr / Getty Images Paul Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with Bill Gates, died from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in Seattle on Monday. He was 65 years old. This story will be updated.Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/. TweetShareGoogle+Email