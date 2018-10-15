Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen Dies At 65

By Barbara Campbell 6 minutes ago
  • Paul Allen greets NFL Hall of Famer and former Seahawk Kenny Easley as his number is retired at CenturyLink Field last year.
    Otto Greule Jr / Getty Images

Paul Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with Bill Gates, died from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in Seattle on Monday. He was 65 years old.

This story will be updated.

