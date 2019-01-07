Mills Announces Legal Team

Gov. Janet Mills announced the top two leaders of her legal team on Monday, including the president of the Maine Community College System.

Derek Langhauser, who has been the community college system president since 2016 after serving in an interim capacity, will be Mills’ chief legal counsel.

Langhauser has practiced law for more than 30 years, and served as clerk for two Maine Supreme Court judges and as counsel to former Republican Gov. John McKernan and, later, U.S. Sen. Olympia Snowe.

Linda Pistner will be the governor’s deputy legal counsel. Pistner has served as a deputy attorney general since 1994 under five different attorneys general, including Mills.

As assistant attorney general, Pistner provided legal advice in a wide array of policy areas, including insurance and business regulation and advising legislative staff.

In a press statement, Mills described Langhauser and Pistner as career public servants and two of the sharpest legal minds in the state.