Maine Gov.-elect Janet Mills has nominated Brunswick Assistant Superintendent Pender Makin to be the next state education commissioner.

For more than 10 years, Makin served as the director of the REAL School, an alternative school serving students from across southern Maine.

Makin has been in her current position in Brunswick for three years. She was named the Maine Principal of the Year in 2013. She also serves on the state’s Juvenile Justice Advisory Group. This story will be updated.