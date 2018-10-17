Moody Says He'll Keep Company, Real Estate Stakes If Elected

BANGOR, Maine - Republican gubernatorial candidate Shawn Moody says if elected, he intends to keep his stake in his companies and real estate.

The Bangor Daily News reports property records and federal filings show Moody's real estate is worth $14.8 million while his stake in Moody's Collision Centers is likely worth $32.8 million.

Moody has said he owns 66 percent of the company, while employees own the remainder. His campaign declined to release his tax returns and confirm the newspaper's assessment of the company's value.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Janet Mills owns $422,700 in real estate and earned nearly $122,000 as attorney general last year.

Independent candidate Alan Caron is largely funding his campaign from over $800,000 in investments cashed out in 2017. Independent candidate and state treasurer Terry Hayes made $86,858 last year.

