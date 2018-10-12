More Than 200 Told To Leave Meeting About Fire Chief Firing

More than 200 residents were removed from a public hearing in which local leaders upheld the firing of a local fire chief.

The Portland Press Herald reports Tuesday's meeting of the Ogunquit Board of Selectmen about the controversial firing of Chief Mark O'Brien became tense, and the chairman eventually had the audience removed after people started shouting. Police say there were no arrests.

The selectmen upheld the firing by a vote of 3-2. O'Brien's firing has divided the board and drawn protests from some residents. O'Brien, a member of the Ogunquit Fire Department for 37 years, was placed on paid administrative leave in June.

Town officials investigated complaints about O'Brien's management style, and he was fired last month. He appealed and Tuesday's meeting was a public hearing of that appeal.