More Than 70k Maine Customers In Dark After Windstorm

Powerful gusts that topped 40 mph overnight have caused widespread power outages across Maine.

Central Maine Power reported more than 60,000 homes and businesses were in the dark Tuesday morning. Emera Maine reported more than 10,000 power outages.

National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Marine said the powerful gusts were caused by a cold front moving across the state. He said a wind advisory was posted, but the extent of the power outages was still surprising.

Cumberland County was hardest hit with nearly 10 percent of customers losing their electricity, but power outages were reported across the state. Marine said the winds were dying down by Tuesday morning.