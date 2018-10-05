More Resources For 'Aquaculture's Next Wave'

In the course of reporting our recent series "Aquaculture's Next Wave," Maine Public reporter Fred Bever conducted myriad research and interviews, much of which fell to the editing room floor.
Below is an attempt from Fred to enumerate some of the organizations and research vital to Maine's aquaculture industry. Did we miss any? Get in touch.
Resources
- Maine Department of Marine Resources
- Maine Aquaculture Innovation Association
- Maine Aquaculture Association
- Maine Center for Cooperative Aquaculture Research
- Coastal Enterprises Inc.
- Maine Sea Grant
- The Island Institute
- Downeast Institute
- Hurricane Island Foundation
- Gulf of Maine Research Institute: Advancing Aquaculture
- Manomet: Marine Fisheries
- World Bank Data: Aquaculture Production In Metric Tons, 1960-2016
- World Bank Documents And Reports: Fish To 2030: Prospects For Fisheries And Aquaculture