Related Program: 
Aquaculture's Next Wave

More Resources For 'Aquaculture's Next Wave'

By 34 minutes ago
  • Fred Bever / Maine Public

In the course of reporting our recent series "Aquaculture's Next Wave," Maine Public reporter Fred Bever conducted myriad research and interviews, much of which fell to the editing room floor.

Below is an attempt from Fred to enumerate some of the organizations and research vital to Maine's aquaculture industry. Did we miss any? Get in touch.

Resources

Tags: 
Maine Public
Aquaculture's Next Wave