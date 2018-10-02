New Mainers Bring Energy, Positive Outlook to State

By Kathryn B. Morin 3 minutes ago

In 8th grade, I was struggling with friends. I felt alone and disconnected from my peers, and school didn’t interest me. Halfway through the school year, a new student arrived. She was from Iraq and had moved to the United States a couple of years prior. 

Over the course of the rest of the year, we both took comfort in our friendship after associating with the wrong crowds, and we leaned on each other for emotional support. We bonded over politics, exchanged our thoughts on culture, and gushed over the TV show “Once Upon a Time.” As I got to know her better, I learned she and her family fled violence in their home country, and the U.S. was one of the last places they could turn.

The countries surrounding Iraq were maxed to capacity with helping displaced people, and Europe was already struggling with a cultural mix of refugees and their own citizens. 

Countries around the world have been affected by the enormous humanitarian crises happening just outside their borders. The people who are on the other side of that border have faced horrors too awful to explain, and are quickly running out of resources to help them. 

But America has been hesitant to lend a hand. 

Refugees are people who have been forced to leave their home country in order to avoid imminent death from a variety of circumstances, the most common being war. For clarification, an asylum seeker is someone in a similar situation but hasn’t had their application to gain official refugee status accepted, whereas refugees have been approved.  

Over the past couple of years, the world has seen a significant uptick in the number of refugees; the United Nations Refugee Agency has found that today, every 1 in 110 people is a refugee. (The numbers and statistics for refugees are ever changing, as this is an ongoing issue that is difficult to keep track of and report on globally.)

How do we deal with all these displaced people? The U.S. has an annual cap on the number of refugees allowed in, and it’s always filled. Former President Barack Obama set it at 110,000 before he left office. 

This policy was created after the Vietnam War when refugees were flooding into the U.S. in enormous numbers. Congress needed a way to help the country deal with this new influx of people, so they created the Refugee Act of 1980. Since then, every year the president of the United States gets to determine how many refugees come into the country. But some would say we shouldn’t be allowing them in at all. 

Earlier in his presidency, Donald Trump signed the travel ban. Countries included in it currently are: Venezuela, Somalia, Yemen, Libya, Syria, Iran, and North Korea. All are dealing with serious, often violent, conflicts. Because of this and other policies he has made, such as reducing the cap of new refugees allowed to 45,000 for 2018, the amount of refugees allowed into America has sharply declined; the amount admitted to Maine specifically was halved last year. 

This raises the question: who are the people who are now arriving?

According to the U.S. State Department, 3,793 refugees have been directly settled in Maine since 2002 to 2016, not including those who arrived first in another state and then moved, or asylum seekers. 

A vast majority of refugees in Maine have come from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, Somalia, and Syria. War has plagued all of these countries, setting the stage for some of the worst conflicts the 21st century has seen. 

Maine’s population has been declining for years, and the average age for a Mainer today is 45. If nothing changes, our state will continue its slow march towards collapse. Maine based organizations and religious entities, such as Catholic Charities, have been embracing the new influx of people, helping them adjust to American culture and become active and productive members of our society. Some people hope they will become U.S. citizens and help reverse Maine’s population decline and boost the economy with more workers and business. 

Other Mainers disagree, saying refugees are threatening to erase Maine culture and should stay in their home countries to help solve the problems there. 

Refugees do not voluntarily leave their country. They did not initially want to come to the U.S.; there were no other options. Because we have taken them in, we’ve helped them learn about our culture and gain a better understanding and appreciation of our country.

I’ve had to opportunity to get to know my friend’s family from Iraq, who have come to love the multiculturalism our country has established. Everyone benefits from this, as with more cultural understanding comes fewer conflicts and stabilized peace between communities.

One interesting piece of information that was seemingly lost in time, is that when French-Canadian immigrants came into Maine; the Irish-Americans were not welcoming and abused them. They were afraid the newcomers would erase their culture and identity. 

Instead what happened was the French-Canadians boosted the economy and enhanced Maine culture. They also worked diligently in the factories of the time, helping Maine to stay competitive with other states. They also made beautiful French a second language in many towns and introduced terrific new food to Americans. You can still find Irish influence today in restaurants and older companies. The influx of foreigners in the early to mid-1900s helped Maine, not hindered it. 

Maine is at a precipice. We can go into the ways of old and reject the newcomers from Africa and the Middle East, or we can set a precedent. A woman I met while writing this article said it best: “A person who is a refugee is seeking refuge, they only want a safe place to rest and recover. It is moral to love them; they are just like us.” 

“The new kid” from Iraq had offered me friendship in one of my hardest times. Now, nearly two years later, we’re best friends, and I wouldn’t wish for anything to be different. In one of our latest conversations, I may have accidentally signed up to try eating a sheep’s brain. Though this certainly is outside my culinary comfort zone, I know that my friend and her culture is only making my life here in Maine much, much richer.

Kathryn B. Morin is a student at Gorham High School.

Tags: 
Raise Your Voice!

Related Content

Growing Up, Achieving; Lewiston Youth Share Hopes

By Lewiston Raise Your Voice Workshop Aug 8, 2018

What does it mean to have a dream?

Does where we come from matter?

Nearly 20 Lewiston teens took part in Maine Public's Raise Your Voice Workshop this summer at Tree Street Youth Center and explored some of those ideas through writing and photography.

The participating young people were involved in the program through the 21st Century Schools program at Lewiston High School. They mixed learning some of the basics of photography with several photography trips into the community, and they took on a number of writing challenges to help them share their perspectives about life and growing up.

The workshop series was sponsored in part by Lamey Wellehan Shoes.

Combating Cell Phone Addiction Means Schools Need to Educate, Not Ban

By Emma Auer Jul 23, 2018

You’ve probably had one of those moments, driving down some packed city street or a rural backroad relying on a directions app, when you’ve exclaimed, “What did we do before phones?” Ask a member of Generation Z, and they may not be able to tell you. 

Some may bemoan map reading as a lost art, still others may say good riddance to a difficult and outdated system. No matter where you stand on the particular issue of digital directions, it is hard to argue that the cell phone hasn’t enhanced society. 

From easier communication to near-universal access to the world-wide web, from personal cameras to portable music players, the cell phone has completely changed human life, and in many ways for the better. But what happens to a vulnerable part of the population—teenagers — who hardly remember a time when cell phones weren’t a universal part of life? Perhaps the most important question to ask is if these ubiquitous tools are more sinister, affecting the health of teenagers when phones enter schools and classrooms. 

Want a Voice? Young Voters Can Write the Future

By Lia Suleiman Sep 24, 2018

The day was June 12th, 2018. It was 7:56 am, and the sun was shining brightly in the sky. Everything felt so amazing, so perfect. I felt so light and so jovial as I walked over the dewy, green grass into the town hall. I was as happy as I possibly could have been. Today was going to be a good day because today would be my first time voting. 

I remember how elated I felt as my pen dragged against the paper ballot. This was the day I had been waiting for, for years. I could actually vote. I could finally have a say in how my government was run.

Urban Living Faces Challenges As Climate Change Worsens

By Grace Flynn Sep 29, 2018

For years the climate has been a part of the global conversation; however, the public has gotten so used to hearing about climate change that for many, it has become an accepted issue. We know it’s happening and recognize that it’s too late to do anything to stop it, so the general population does nothing at all. That is a dangerous mindset.

Around 55 percent of the world lives in an urban area in 2018, and a United Nations study released in May estimates that will increase to around 68 percent by 2050. But the effort surrounding climate change is almost always based off of its impact on the glaciers in Antarctica or fish having to find a new habitat due to rising heat levels in the ocean. 