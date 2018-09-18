Officials: The CAT Ferry Carried More Than 18K Passengers Last Month

The CAT Ferry carried more than 18,000 passengers between Portland and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, last month, according to Portland city officials.

That brings the season's total number of passengers to 38,382. With more than a month of sailings to go, the high-speed ferry service is on track to exceed last year's total of 41,462 passengers.

However, last year, engine trouble forced The Cat to cancel some runs, and the ship to run at slower speeds.

Bay Ferries, which operates the service, is looking into shifting its U.S. point of departure from Portland to Bar Harbor for next year.