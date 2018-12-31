Parts Of Maine Will Start 2019 With Snow

The latest in a series of winter storms is expected to dump nearly a foot of snow onto some of the western Mountains and parts of northernmost Maine.

Tony Mignone of the National Weather Service in Caribou says the center of this storm will move across the Midwest this afternoon.

"By late tonight, it'll move into the northeastern part of the Great Lakes, and that's when we expect the snow to develop across the northern and eastern part of Maine."

Mignone says snow won’t be the only issue.

"It is going to be fairly windy,” he says. “Especially along the coastal sections. We have a Gale Warning on the coastal waters."

But the storm track will once again drag mild air over southern and coastal regions of the state. That will generate some mixed precipitation and rain, which will hold snowfall accumulations down.

Wintry conditions return Wednesday, statewide.