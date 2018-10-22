Poll Shows Mills Pulling Ahead Of Moody In Maine Governor's Race

Portland-based Pan Atlantic Research is out with a new poll in Maine's gubernatorial election showing Democrat Janet Mills pulling ahead of Republican opponent Shawn Moody.

The poll of 500 likely voters, conducted Oct. 1 through Oct. 7, shows Mills leading the field of four candidates.

Mills, Maine's current attorney general, was chosen by more than 44 percent of respondents, compared with just shy of 36 percent for Republican Shawn Moody, a businessman who owns a chain of auto body repair shops.

The two independent candidates are polling in the single digits. Maine State Treasurer Terry Hayes came in a distant third, at abut 8 percent support, while consultant Alan Caron garnered 2.3 percent.

The poll also indicates a significant pool of undecided voters - 9.5 percent of respondents said they still haven't made a choice.