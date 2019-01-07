Portland To Hold Hearing On Paid Sick Leave

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's biggest city plans to hold a public hearing on a proposal to allow employees to earn paid sick leave.

Labor activists plan to attend the Wednesday hearing. Portland would become Maine's first municipality with such a requirement.
 
Democratic Mayor Ethan Strimling has said the policy should apply to all Portland businesses.
 
Maine's Legislature rejected a statewide paid sick leave proposal last year. Democratic Sen. Rebecca Millett says she recently filed such legislation.
 
Advocacy group Maine People's Alliance is collecting signatures to put earned sick leave on the ballot.
 
Supporters say many workers bring germs to work because they can't get time off. Maine State Chamber of Commerce says it'll raise costs for businesses.

