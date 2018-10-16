Powerful Winds Knock Out Power To Tens Of Thousands In Maine

Tens of thousands of Maine residents and businesses are without power after strong winds knocked down trees and limbs onto power lines. Central Maine Power reports that more than 60,000 customers in its territory were in the dark as of about 6:30 Tuesday morning.

Farther north, about 2,000 homes and businesses were without power, Emera Maine reports.

Southern Maine's Cumberland County was hardest hit, with more than 14,000 outages reported.

Thousands of customers in several other Maine counties were knocked off line, including more than 8,000 in Oxford County and 7,500 in Somerset County.

The outages are forcing some schools to open late on Tuesday.