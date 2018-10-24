Pre-Halloween Snow On Tap For Parts Of Maine

By 2 hours ago

Maine is set for its first significant snowfall of the season. 

The National Weather Service has posted a winter storm warning for part of the state, and up to a half-foot of snow is possible through Wednesday morning from western Maine to Houlton.

Forecasters say central Maine could see a dusting of wet snow.

Southern and Down East regions will largely be spared.

Another round of precipitation is on tap for the weekend. That weather system could cause freezing rain and a wintry mix in the mountains.

The National Weather Service says as much as 10 inches of snow could fall in parts of Maine, as a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain heads for the region.