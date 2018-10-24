Pre-Halloween Snow On Tap For Parts Of Maine

Maine is set for its first significant snowfall of the season.

The National Weather Service has posted a winter storm warning for part of the state, and up to a half-foot of snow is possible through Wednesday morning from western Maine to Houlton.

Forecasters say central Maine could see a dusting of wet snow.

Southern and Down East regions will largely be spared.

Another round of precipitation is on tap for the weekend. That weather system could cause freezing rain and a wintry mix in the mountains.