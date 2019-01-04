Reduce, Re-Use, Recycle: Ways to Minimize Waste and Maximize Sustainability

Now that the holidays are over, it’s time to think about ways to “reduce, reuse, and recycle” all of our “stuff.” It’s a season of excess packaging, gift wrap, household items and food, so how do we cut down on our environmental impact now and throughout the year?

Guests: Katrina Venhuizen, ecomaine’s Senior Environmental Educator.

Heather Steeves, Goodwill of Northern New England’s External Communications Manager.

Alison McKellar, member of the Town of Camden’s Select Board; board member of the Mid Coast Solid Waste Corporation (which oversees a “swap shop”); volunteer with NuDay Syria, which sends donated goods to women and children in need in Syria