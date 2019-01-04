Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: Ways to Minimize Waste and Maximize Sustainability

Now that the holidays are over, it’s time to think about ways to “reduce, reuse, and recycle” all of our “stuff.” It’s a season of excess packaging, gift wrap, household items and food, so how do we cut down on our environmental impact now and throughout the year?

Guests

Katrina Venhuizen, senior environmental educator, ecomaine

Heather Steeves, external communications manager, Goodwill of Northern New England

Alison McKellar, select board member, Camden; board member, Mid Coast Solid Waste Corp., which oversees a “swap shop”; volunteer, NuDay Syria, which sends donated goods to women and children in need in Syria