Rep. Pingree Proposes Shrinking Border Enforcement Zone

AUGUSTA, Maine - U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine is sponsoring legislation that would shrink the size of the border enforcement zone where federal agents can stop vehicles without warrants.

The Department of Homeland Security is currently allowed to stop vehicles without warrants only within 100 miles of the U.S. border, and the new legislation would shrink that to within 25 miles of the border.



The Portland Press Herald reports under current law, Customs and Border Protection has authority to conduct warrantless citizenship checks throughout the entire state of Maine.



The Border Zone Reasonableness Restoration Act was introduced Thursday and has a number of Democratic co-sponsors.



Pingree says the warrantless searches are a waste of resources and infringe on her constituents' freedoms.



DHS says it has been increasing transportation checks across the country.