Report: 27K Mainers Would Benefit If Voters Approve Home Care Initiative

The University of Southern Maine's Muskie School has released a report which concludes that 27,000 people would be eligible for home care services if voters approve Question One on the fall ballot.

Kevin Simowitz of the national organization Caring Across Generations says another important take-away of the report is that universal home care could bolster Maine's current long-term support system.

"As the report notes, it's been over 20 years since that system was last reformed in Maine," Simowitz says, "and universal home care funds could support that reform effort to improve efficiency within the current system."

The universal home care program would serve seniors and people with disabilities who need assistance in order to stay in their homes.

Opponents of the proposal criticize the 3.8 percent tax that would be levied on high income earners to fund the program. A dispute between opponents and supporters about whether the tax would apply only to individual incomes, or to both individual and family incomes is not addressed in the report.