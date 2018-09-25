Report: Most Maine Kids With Young Parents Live In Low-Income Households

A new report finds that 85 percent of children in Maine with young parents live in low-income households.

That's the highest percentage in the country, according to the report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Claire Berkowitz of the Maine Children's Alliance says that's likely because just 8 percent of young parents ages 18 to 24 have an associates degree or higher.

"I also link it to wages," Berkowitz says, "because a higher number of our parents are working than the national."

Berkowitz says Maine could help lift young families financially by supporting workforce training and education, as well as increasing access to child care.