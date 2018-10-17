Riverview Psychiatric Center Moves Closer To Recertification

By 58 minutes ago
  • Riverview Psychiatric Center has reached a major milestone toward being re-certified by the federal government.
    Mal Leary / Maine Public

A recent survey by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services found that the state-run hospital is in substantial compliance with Medicare requirements. Former Supreme Court Justice Daniel Wathen oversees a state consent decree for people with mental illness.

“It's quite an accomplishment, actually, considering where they came from,” says Wathen.

Riverview lost federal certification in 2013 after an audit found numerous issues, including the use of tasers and handcuffs to subdue patients. Wathen says the hospital has since reduced seclusion and restraint rates to below the national average.

CMS will conduct another survey of Riverview within 90 days.

Riverview Psychiatric Center
Maine Public

