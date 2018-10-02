Search Continues For Missing North Yarmouth Woman

Maine Game Wardens and other law enforcement agencies are continuing to search for a 47-year-old North Yarmouth woman.

Officials say Kristen Westra was last seen by her husband Sunday evening at her home. In a press release, the Cumberland County Sheriff's office said Westra did not take her phone or a vehicle.

Maine Warden spokesperson John MacDonald says searchers started looking at the last place she was seen.

“Which we believe to be her home, and we'll work outwards from there, slowly eliminating areas that she's not,” says MacDonald. “And hopefully we can come up with here and we're remaining hopeful.”

MacDonald says there are about 40 to 50 people involved in the search, along with canine units and drones that can used when the weather permits.

Anyone with information to Westra’s location is asked to contact Cumberland County Regional Communications Center, 207.893.2810, option 2.