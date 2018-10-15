Sears Closing Madawaska K-Mart, The Only Major Retailer In Northern Maine Town

The K-Mart in the Aroostook County town of Madawaska, is one of 142 stores around the nation that Sears Holdings plans to close as it undergoes bankruptcy proceedings.

K-Mart is the only large retailer in the far northern Maine town of about 4,000 people. No other Sears or K-Mart stores in Maine will be closed.

In a press release, the company says it will close some stores by November; others will be starting their closing sales "in time for holiday shopping." But it doesn't specify which stores will close when.

Maine Public wasn't able to leave a message with Sears Holding's media relations department because the voicemail was full.