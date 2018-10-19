Ski Season Is Getting Underway In Vermont And Maine

KILLINGTON, Vt. - The 2018-2019 ski season is getting underway with the first resorts opening in Vermont and Maine.

Vermont's Killington ski resort is due to open Friday for season's pass holders. It will open to the general public on Saturday.



In Maine, the Sunday River ski area in Maine also opened Friday, with one trail available to skiers.



At Killington, skiing and snowboarding will be on advanced terrain only and no beginner trails will be open.



Adam White of Ski Vermont says that for the third year in a row Killington is preparing to host a World Cup ski race Thanksgiving weekend so they're pushing to make enough snow to ensure the races can take place.



With lower temperatures, resorts across the region are making snow.