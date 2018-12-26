Stocks Trading Higher On Wall Street

NEW YORK — Stocks continued to rise Wednesday, led by retailers and technology companies.

The S&P 500 is up 41 points, or 1.7 percent, to 2,391 at midday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 346 points, or 1.6 percent, to 22,131. The Nasdaq Composite is up 2.5 percent at 6,349.

The indexes are rebounding from steep losses before the Christmas holiday.

Among retailers, Macy's gained 4.3 percent and Amazon.com rose 4.3 percent. Kohl's jumped 5.6 percent. Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury is up to 2.76 percent.

