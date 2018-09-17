Student Protesters Urge Susan Collins To Reject Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court Nomination

More than three dozen college students protested outside of Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ office in Portland on Friday, urging her not to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The rally was organized by two student groups from nearby Bowdoin College. The groups visited with Collins’ staffers and said Kavanaugh’s nomination could pose a threat to environmental regulations and the landmark Roe v. Wade court decision on abortion rights.

Organizer Isabella McCann says it’s important for Collins to listen to younger constituents who could be impacted for decades.

“She needs to know that we’re watching. We care. That we’re not going anywhere,” she says.

Sophomore Brianna Canning says that she wants Collins to see the number of young voters who could be affected.

“We are here today because there is power in numbers. Young people must stick together and continue to fight for things that will directly impact our lives for decades to come,” she says.

Collins is considered a key vote in the nomination process, but has said she’s still undecided. The U.S. Senate’s Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination next week.

Originally published Sept. 14, 2018 at 4:28 p.m. ET.