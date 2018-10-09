Study: Nearly Half Of All Maine Murders Are Linked To Domestic Violence

Nearly half of all homicides in Maine are the result of domestic violence. That’s the finding of a new report.

For years, the biennial report of the Maine Domestic Abuse Homicide review panel, which is required by law, has indicated that nearly half of all murders are linked to domestic violence. This report’s findings are no different, says state Attorney General Janet Mills.

“Last year, 10 out of 24 homicides were the result of domestic violence,” she says.

The biennial report of the Maine Domestic Abuse Homicide review panel, which is required by law, reveals that of the 15 murder cases involving domestic violence in the last two years, there were 20 victims, some of them children.

Members of the panel are urging Mainers to follow the Department of Homeland Security maxim, “If you see something, say something,” in domestic violence situations. They further encourage witnesses to talk with the victims and the perpetrators and try to get them help before a tragedy occurs.