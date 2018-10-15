Suspicious Letter Sent To Bangor Home Of Susan Collins

BANGOR, Maine — Police say a hazardous materials team has been called to the Maine home of Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins to investigate a suspicious letter.

Police and fire vehicles were parked outside her home Monday afternoon in Bangor. Police tape was wrapped around the perimeter of the property.

Police said they did not have any information that suggested the public was in danger.

The senator’s husband was at home at the time, but Collins wasn’t there. A spokeswoman said Collins was headed home on Monday.